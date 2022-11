UNION TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, Route 11 southbound in Union Township has been closed because of a multi-vehicle crash.

PennDOT estimates that the road will be closed for approximately two hours. There are suggested detours through Peffer Valley Road, Main Street, and McNess Road.

No further information on the crash is available at this time.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.