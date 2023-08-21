EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be rolling roadblocks in Wayne County on Tuesday.

PennDOT says there will be rolling roadblocks on Route 191 in Dreher Township, Wayne County on Tuesday, August 22 to perform concrete placement. The work will take place from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Officials urge travelers to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check major roadway conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.