LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation scheduled rolling roadblocks on Interstate 80 (I-80), Sunday in Montour County.

PennDOT says they advise drivers traveling I-80 eastbound and westbound in Liberty Township, Montour County of rolling roadblocks on Sunday, March 5, between exit 215 (Route 254/Limestoneville) and exit 224 (Route 54/Danville).

On Sunday, March 5 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. contractor, MJ Electric, will be slowing down traffic for 15 minutes at a time and the delays will be at random throughout the day while performing utility work over the I-80 westbound and eastbound lanes near MM 218, about three miles east of exit 215 (Route 254/Limestone), officials say.

Accoridng to PennDOT those behind the wheel should be alert, slow down, expect delays, and drive with caution.

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions at 511PA or by calling 5-1-1.