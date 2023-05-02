EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, there are rolling roadblocks scheduled this weekend in Central PA.

According to PennDOT, those who travel Interstate 80 westbound in Liberty Township, Montour County, and eastbound in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, are advised of rolling roadblocks scheduled for this weekend between Exit 224 (Route 54/Danville) and Exit 232 (Route 42/Buckhorn).

PennDOT says on Sunday, May 7, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., PPL will be slowing traffic for about 15 minutes at a time to perform utility work over the I-80 lanes.

Officials say the traffic delays will be random throughout the day while work is being performed and those behind the wheel should be alert, slow down, expect delays, and drive with caution.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.