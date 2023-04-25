EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 (I-81) beginning on Wednesday continuing through Friday.

According to PennDOT, on Wednesday, April 26 there will be lane restrictions on I-81 northbound due to patching and sealing work, starting at Exit 182 (Montage Mountain Road/Davis Street) to Exit 186 (Dunmore/Drinker Street) in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT officials also announced there will be lane restriction on I-81 southbound starting at Exit 159 (Nuangola) to Exit 155 (Dorrance) in Luzerne County to perform concrete slab repairs. Work will begin on Wednesday, April 26, and continue through Friday, April 28 between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

PennDOT says the roadwork on I-81 North will be taking place on Wednesday between the hours of 8:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and reminds those behind the wheel to please drive the posted speed limit, be sure to have your headlights turned on and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or by calling 511.