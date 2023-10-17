WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre wished to remind travelers of roadwork taking place downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown, West Market Street, between Public Square and South Franklin Street will be closed for milling and paving on Tuesday, October 17, and Wednesday, October 18.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as Public Square will not be accessible from south Franklin Street or the Market Street Bridge.

For more information visit Wilkes-Barre City’s website or Facebook page.