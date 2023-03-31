HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising drivers of a roadway realignment project in Columbia County.

PennDOT says the contractor Don E. Bower Inc. started the project on Monday, March 27 at the intersection of Route 42 and Wedgetown Road in Hemlock Township, Columbia County.

Officials say the project includes work such as widening the shoulder of the road, constructing a deceleration lane, paving the roadway, line painting, and the installation of a new traffic signal.

According to PennDOT, the project is expected to be completed at the end of April and drivers should expect lane restrictions during daylight hours when work is being done.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA or by calling 511.