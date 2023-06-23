WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There will be some roads closed Sunday for the PrideFest Parade and Celebration in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The parade on June 25, hosted by NEPA Rainbow Alliance, will line up and make its way down the following streets:

South Main Street between Ross and South Streets

South Street between South Washington and South Main

South between Franklin and South Main Streets

Ending down Sout Main to Public Square

These roads will be closed for vehicles from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m

Then from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the following streets surrounding Public Square East will be closed until the festival finishes:

From Washington Street to Public Square

West Market from Franklin to Public Square

South Main from Northampton to Public Square

North Main Street from Butler Lane to Public Square

Green Line: Parade Route, Red Line: Roads Closed During Parade, Orange Line: Roads Closed During PrideFest Celebration on Public Square

The lineup for the parade starts at 11:00 a.m. with the parade beginning at 12:00 p.m. Then the festival will continue on Public Square until 4:00 p.m.