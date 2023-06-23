WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There will be some roads closed Sunday for the PrideFest Parade and Celebration in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.
The parade on June 25, hosted by NEPA Rainbow Alliance, will line up and make its way down the following streets:
- South Main Street between Ross and South Streets
- South Street between South Washington and South Main
- South between Franklin and South Main Streets
- Ending down Sout Main to Public Square
These roads will be closed for vehicles from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m
Then from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the following streets surrounding Public Square East will be closed until the festival finishes:
- From Washington Street to Public Square
- West Market from Franklin to Public Square
- South Main from Northampton to Public Square
- North Main Street from Butler Lane to Public Square
The lineup for the parade starts at 11:00 a.m. with the parade beginning at 12:00 p.m. Then the festival will continue on Public Square until 4:00 p.m.