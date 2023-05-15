EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says bridge repairs and road work will cause lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 northbound from Exit 178 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport-Avoca) to Exit 182 (Montage Mountain Road/Davis Street) in Lackawanna County for bridge joint repair. Crews will be working Tuesday, May 16, and Wednesday, May 17, from 8:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PennDOT says there will also be a lane restriction on I-81 northbound from Exit 159 (Nuangola) to Exit 164 (Nanticoke) in Luzerne County for ditch and shoulder cleanup. Work will take place on Tuesday, May 16, through Thursday, May 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Officials advise those behind the wheel who encounter a work zone to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, avoid all distractions, and in high-traffic locations, use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.