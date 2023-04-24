LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday, a two-year roadway project would continue on I-180 in several boroughs and townships in Lycoming County.

According to PennDOT, the two-year-old resurfacing project will continue on I-180 in both the east and westbound directions in Montoursville Borough and Loyalsock, Fairfield and Muncy Townships in Lycoming County.

PennDOT says from Monday, April 24, through Friday, April, 28, Glenn O. Hawbaker, the primary contractor of the $11.4 million highway resurfacing project, will be performing work between the Route 87 Interchange and the Fairfield Road Interchange including the removal of the “Right of Way” fence at multiple locations, removing debris, using rocks to fill in washed-out areas, and cleaning out drainage structures.

Officials say drivers should expect the shoulder of the roadway to be closed where work is being performed, during daylight hours.

Some of the work being performed during the project includes milling and resurfacing over 13 miles of roadway including on-ramps and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, upgrades to drainage, signs, and pavement markings, PennDOT officials added.

Additional work will also include the removal and re-epoxy of 16 brides throughout the project. The bridges are located near Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Road, and Muncy Creek, PennDOT says.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.