EYEWITNESS TRAFFIC (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit and restricting vehicles on multiple roadways throughout Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

PennDOT says drivers in the right lane only on Interstate 81, and north of the I-80 interchange in Luzerne County to the I-84 interchange in Lackawanna County must be going 45 mph.

Crews are treating roadways, and the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow.

PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards on the 511PA traveler information.