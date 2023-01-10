BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday a years-long reconstruction project will continue the week of January 9 in Bradford County.

According to PennDOT, the four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford Couty.

The project is about a half mile north of the intersection at Route 1056 ( Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection at Interstate 17 (southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough, PennDOT officials say.

PennDOT says the reconstruction project starts at the New York state line and works its way south. The contractor will continue drainage work on route 199 (Main Street) between Route 1064 (Pine Street) and Vanderbilt Street, including temporary paving throughout the project limits.

Those behind the wheel should expect alternating lane restrictions and flagging where the reconstruction is being performed.

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions at 511PA or by calling 511.