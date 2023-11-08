RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) a crash in Northumberland County has shut down Reading Turnpike Road.

PennDOT says Travelers are advised that both lanes of Route 2016 (Reading Turnpike Road) are closed between Craze Road and Route 2020 (Mountain Road) in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

Courtesy: 511PA

Officials say a detour using Craze Road and Mountain Road is in place and all motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect travel delays.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.