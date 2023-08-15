SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Road work will close a section of the North Scranton Expressway on Route 11 for milling and filling work PennDOT says.

The on and off ramps for the following streets will be closed:

Keyser Avenue

Main Avenue

Providence Road

These ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, August 14 to Friday, August 18.

PennDOT advises motorists to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.

You can keep up to date on road conditions by going to 511PA.com.