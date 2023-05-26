MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday, troopers will be conducting DUI checkpoints throughout Monroe County during the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

PSP says they will be actively looking for impaired drivers during the Memorial Holiday weekend throughout Monore County by conducting DUI checkpoints sometime between Friday, May 26, and Monday, May 29.

Troopers say the goal of the checkpoints and all driving initiatives is to stop drivers who’ve been drinking, using drugs, or incorrectly taking prescription medications, from getting behind the wheel.

Impaired drivers who get behind the wheel aren’t only putting themselves in danger, they’re putting other travelers at risk as well, PSP says.

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday in May, which is Monday, May 29, 2023.