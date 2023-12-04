LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday there is currently a lane closure on Interstate 84 (I-84) westbound.

According to PennDOT, there is a lane closure on I-84 westbound at mile marker 3.0 in Lackawanna County for emergency pothole repairs.

PennDOT says crews are working Monday, December 4 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. to repair the roads.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check major road conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or by calling 511.