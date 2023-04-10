JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the beginning of a pipe replacement project in Northumberland County this week.

According to PennDOT, drivers are advised that a pipe replacement project will begin this week on Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township, Northumberland County.

PennDOT says the project will begin on Wednesday, April 12 through Tuesday, April 18 and Herndon Bypass Road will be closed between Routes 147 and 225 while PennDOT crews replace cross pipes.

Officials say work will take place between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., therefore a detour will be in place using routes 147 and 225. Drivers should expect delays PennDOT officials say.

Those being the wheel can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or by calling 511.