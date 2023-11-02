SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that in cooperation with Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC), they will begin the traffic switch into Phase 2A of the I-81 Susquehanna Bridge Project on Sunday, November 5, 2023, through June 2024.

PennDOT says the traffic switch includes the long-term left lane closures of Interstate 81 southbound from mile marker 231.1 to 223.7 (around 7.5 miles), and Interstate 81 northbound from mile marker 229.7 to 231.1 (around 1.5 miles) in Great Bend, Susquehanna County.

Officials say the traffic shift will allow for the major bridge subcontractor, the H&K Group, Inc. to begin bridge structure replacement, excavation, and drainage work within the median, to prepare for future work.

As discussed in the I-81 Susquehanna Bridge Project Public Meeting, on September 13, two lanes of traffic will remain open both northbound and southbound to motorists with emergency pull-offs located on the right side of each mile.

Travelers can expect left lane and right lane restrictions to be used between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. through November 17, 2023, during the Phase 2A traffic switch barrier relocation.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.