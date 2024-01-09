EYEWITNESS TRAFFIC (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple sections of the Pennsylvania Turnpike are closed or impacted by restrictions due to crashes Tuesday afternoon.

According to PennDOT, a highway detour is being placed on I-476 between Pocono and Mahoning Valley.

All southbound lanes are currently closed from mile markers 95 through 75.9. PennDOT states all traffic can take Route I-80 East to Exit 284 to State Route 115 South to US Route 209 South and it will bring you to the Mahoning Valley Interchange (74).

Also on I-476, PennDOT reports a crash between Keyser Avenue and Wyoming Valley causing a lane restriction. Southbound lanes between mile marker 117.9 are closed and PennDOT says drivers can expect delays.

28/22 News will update with the latest on the current traffic as the day continues.