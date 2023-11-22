(28/22 NEWS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday an updated list of area roads that are reopened, closed, or have lane restrictions due to flooding, downed trees, or utilities.

PennDOT says roads in the following counties have been impacted:

Sullivan County Route 2002 (Nordmont Road) between Main Street and Whiskey Run Road in Davidson Township.

Bradford County Route 1043 (Riverside Drive) between Goose Hollow Road and Route 1052 (Ridge Road) in Sheshequin Township (Lane restriction only.) Route 1011 (Ford Street) between Route 706 in Stevens Township and Hicks Avenue in Pike Township.



According to PennDOT, the following roads have since reopened.

Synder County Route 15 South between Blue Hill Drive and Tower Road, Monroe Township. Lane restriction.

Columbia County Route 4025 (Ants Hill Road) between Grey Hollow Road and Route 4023 (Spruce Run Road) in Madison Township.



PennDOT officials caution travelers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it only takes two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue those who disregard traffic control signs.

Drivers can check updated conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.