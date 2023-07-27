LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday, Interstate 84 eastbound and Interstate 380 southbound will be closed in Lackawanna County for the next two weekends.

According to PennDOT I-84 East and I-380 South will be closed from Dunmore to Mount Cobb from Saturday, July 29 at 8:00 p.m. until Sunday, July 30 at 6:00 a.m., and once again Saturday, August 5, from 8:00 p.m. until Sunday, August 6, until 6:00 a.m.

The major roadways will be closed for the girder setting of Route 435 southbound ramp over I-84 East in Lackawanna County.

The following detours will be in place during the road closures:

From Interstate 81 Northbound and Southbound: take the Casey Highway to Exit 3 (Jessup); make a right onto Route 247; and enter the on-ramp for Interstate 84 and follow detour signs to Interstate 380 southbound.



I-81 North I-81 South Courtesy: PennDOT

From the Casey Highway: take the Casey Highway to Exit 3 (Jessup); make a right onto Route 247; and enter the on-ramp for Interstate 84 and follow detour signs to Interstate 380 southbound.



Casey Highway

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by checking 511PA online or calling 511.