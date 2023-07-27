LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday, Interstate 84 eastbound and Interstate 380 southbound will be closed in Lackawanna County for the next two weekends.
According to PennDOT I-84 East and I-380 South will be closed from Dunmore to Mount Cobb from Saturday, July 29 at 8:00 p.m. until Sunday, July 30 at 6:00 a.m., and once again Saturday, August 5, from 8:00 p.m. until Sunday, August 6, until 6:00 a.m.
The major roadways will be closed for the girder setting of Route 435 southbound ramp over I-84 East in Lackawanna County.
The following detours will be in place during the road closures:
- From Interstate 81 Northbound and Southbound:
- take the Casey Highway to Exit 3 (Jessup);
- make a right onto Route 247; and
- enter the on-ramp for Interstate 84 and follow detour signs to Interstate 380 southbound.
- From the Casey Highway:
- take the Casey Highway to Exit 3 (Jessup);
- make a right onto Route 247; and
- enter the on-ramp for Interstate 84 and follow detour signs to Interstate 380 southbound.
Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by checking 511PA online or calling 511.