EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced the speed limit on Interstate 80 will be temporarily decreased to 45 mph from Venango County to Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 is not completely free of ice and snow despite their best efforts to keep roads passable. PennDOT will continually treat the roads through the storm until precipitation fades.

Speeds on Interstate 80 will be reduced from Venango County to Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

Areas affected by the speed reduction marked in yellow

For updated conditions on the road, refer to 511pa.com.