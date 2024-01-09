EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that due to the inclement weather, there has been a temporary reduction to speed limits and restrictions have been made on Interstates in NEPA.

Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only on the following interstates:

Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County;

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne counties;

Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

According to PennDOT, although crews have been treating the roadways the primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT says crews will continue to treat the roads throughout the storm until the precipitation stops and the roads are clear.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.

PennDOT reminds drivers to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blankets, a small shovel, and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, travelers should account for the needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies, or medications.

For more winter driving tips and information, visit PennDOT’s winter webpage.