EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has reduced speed limits on several roads in northeastern and central PA as snow falls across the area.

Check out the snowy conditions in the video box below on Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre from Thursday morning.

PennDOT says commercial vehicles must use the right lane and speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph on the following roads:

Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Schuylkill, Susquehanna counties;

Interstate 80 in Luzerne, Carbon and Monroe counties;

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties;

Interstate 380 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Monroe counties.

PennDOT recommends drivers not travel if they don’t have to. You can check all the latest road restrictions by using 511pa.com.