EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced road restrictions and reduced speed limits on several interstates.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) due to the severity of the winter storm, the following interstate’s speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph:

Interstate 80

Interstate 81

Interstate 84

Interstate 380

PennDOT added that commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane only.

PennDOT notes although crews are treating the roadways their main goal is to keep roads passable and not completely free of ice and snow.

For updates regarding road conditions visit 511PA.com.