LOGANTON, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming traffic impacts on Route 880 near Loganton.

PennDOT says a private project just east of Loganton will start soon and will feature temporary traffic signals. On Wednesday, March 29, the temporary traffic signals will be put in place and will be in flash mode until Tuesday, April 4.

According to PennDOT on Tuesday, April 4, the signals will be activated to full function and will enforce an alternating traffic pattern through the area.

PennDOT says they will issue an update as work progresses and the traffic pattern changes as they expect these signals to be in place through June.

Drivers are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking up-to-date road conditions on 511PA or calling 511.