EAST KEATING TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday, preliminary work on a slope repair project in Clinton County will begin Monday, March 6.

PennDOT says the slope/slide area is located along Route 120 in East Keating Township and crews will begin Monday and work for 7 to 10 days trimming trees in preparation for the actual slope repair work.

During the tree trimming, traffic will be controlled by an “alternating traffic pattern” enforced by roadway flaggers. Signs and devices will also be in place to alert drivers of the lane restriction.

Those behind the wheel should expect short travel delays and once repair work gets underway, it will consist of the construction of a retaining wall, repairs to the eastbound lane of Route 120, roadway overlay, drainage updates, and guide rail updates, officials explained.

PennDOT says the $1.4 million project is expected to be done in mid-August and once it’s complete, the corrective measures taken will repair damage to the slope.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions on 511PA or by calling 511.