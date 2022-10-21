STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to a story from last year, as plans are underway to fix a bridge in Stroudsburg that has been closed for more than two years.

Remnants of the Glenbrook Road Bridge remain after it was destroyed two years ago by Tropical Storm Isaias. With PennDOT now putting a timeline on repairs, residents say the closure has been nice with less traffic, but also an inconvenience.

The subtle sound of nature is one of the few noises on Glenbrook Road in Stroudsburg.

“The beauty, the quietness, and unfortunately with the bridge closed, it is a blessing because you don’t have as much traffic,” described Al Raudabaugh of Stroudsburg.

The Glenbrook Road Bridge has been closed since August of 2020 when it was damaged by Tropical Storm Isaias. Some residents who live nearby, like Raudabaugh, say they enjoy the lack of traffic in the area, but when needing to hit the road, it’s inconvenient.

“When I leave the house I tell my wife I got to think which way I’m going. Either I’m going to town or I’m going to go up towards Bartonsville or somewhere that way. It’s been a nightmare at times, you know,” explained Raudabaugh.

Eyewitness news spoke to PennDOT officials who say they recently awarded $2.9M to a local construction company to design and build a new bridge. They say this project is happening fairly quickly as normal bridge plans can take up to 10 years.

“From start to finish after a big storm like that within three years for a bridge in northeast Pennsylvania where the sensitivities of waterways and lands, etc, is pretty quick so we want people to understand that,” said Ron Young, district press officer, PennDOT Engineering District Five.

Young says crews are expected to begin construction this spring with plans to have the bridge completed by the end of 2023.

“Hopefully when it’s all said and done, the improvements will prevent something like this from happening again in the future,” stated Young.

Young says the new bridge will be designed to last 70 to 100 years and nearby residents will start to see significant construction work happening come Spring.