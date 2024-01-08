BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Bridging Pennsylvania Developers – I (BPD-I) are preparing for the launch of the construction on the I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges project.

According to PennDOT, in August 2022, officials chose to move forward with the I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges Project under the Major Bridge P3 (MBP3) program, without tolling.

The I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges project involves the replacement of two existing, deteriorating bridges that carry Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound over Nescopeck Creek in Black Creek Township, Luzerne County.

PennDOT says the existing bridges contain two lanes, with 4.33 feet inside shoulders and 4.33 feet outside shoulders.

According to officials, the proposed roadway will carry two 12-foot lanes of vehicular traffic in each direction and will include 8-foot inside shoulders with 12-foot paved outside shoulders. Pre-construction talks will begin in early Spring 2024, ahead of the estimated start of construction and the project is anticipated to be complete in Fall 2027.

According to PennDOT, Phase 1 of the project includes reconstructing a portion of Route 3016 (Tank Road) and a portion of the existing retaining wall along I-80 eastbound due to the widened I-80 eastbound structure. Tank Road currently has one, 10-foot lane of vehicular traffic in each direction, with 2-foot shoulders. Tank Road will maintain the existing lane and shoulder widths in the proposed final condition.

PennDOT says In late Spring of 2024, the Phase 1 Tank Road detour (seen above) will be implemented for all through traffic to support the following:

Lowering the roadway profile of Tank Road to prepare for the installation of Phase 2 temporary traffic signal.

Construction of a temporary construction access road connecting Route 80 eastbound with Tank Road to move materials and equipment in and out of the project relating to bridge construction.

Local traffic to residences and private properties along Tank Road will be maintained.

When Tank Road has reached its new profile, the detour will be lifted—anticipated in Fall 2024.

According to PennDOT officials, this project is part of the ongoing PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program, and Bridging Pennsylvania Developers – I (BPD-I), is the company contracted to construct or replace the six bridges in the Major Bridges P3 Program throughout the Commonwealth.

