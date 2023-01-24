EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In preparation for the snowy conditions and cold temperatures across most of Pennsylvania Tuesday night and Wednesday, PennDOT is announcing various speed and car restrictions during the storm.

PennDOT says crews are actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at 6:00 AM on Wednesday, January 25, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-180;

I-76 (PA Turnpike) from New Stanton to Breezewood; and

The entire length of I-99.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 25 in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-80 from I-180 to the New Jersey border;

I-81 from I-78 to the New York border;

I-84, entire length;

I-380, entire length; and

I-476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-78 to I-81 Clarks Summit.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 2 restrictions in place, tractors towing loaded tandem trailers are not permitted unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Drivers can check current road conditions on 511PA.