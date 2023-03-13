EYEWITNESS TRAFFIC (WBRE/WYOU) — As snowy conditions come across most of Pennsylvania Tuesday, PennDOT has issued various speed and car restrictions during the storm.

PennDOT says crews are actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction is planned for the following roadways beginning at midnight, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 80 from I-81 to the New Jersey border

I-81 from I-80 to the New York border

I-476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-80 to I-81 Clarks Summit

A Tier 3 vehicle restriction is planned for the following roadways at midnight on Monday, March 13, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-84, the entire length

I-380, the entire length

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

Motorcycles

On roadways with Tier 2 restrictions in place, tractors towing loaded tandem trailers are not permitted unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds, and be aware of changing weather conditions.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Drivers can check current road conditions on 511PA.