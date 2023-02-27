Snow can be seen falling on Interstate 81 and the North Scranton Expressway in Dickson City.

EYEWITNESS TRAFFIC (WBRE/WYOU) — As snowy conditions come across most of Pennsylvania Monday into Tuesday, PennDOT has issued various speed and car restrictions during the storm.

PennDOT will be temporarily restricting certain vehicles on interstates beginning Monday night, at 7:00 p.m. due to the severity of the upcoming winter storm:

Vehicle restrictions reflect Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and will be in effect on the following roadways:

Interstate 81 beginning at the I-84 interchange in Dunmore, Lackawanna County to the New York state line in Susquehanna County

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike counties

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers, or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed are unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV:

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches

Motorcycles

On roadways with Tier 2 restrictions in place, tractors towing loaded tandem trailers are not permitted unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging winter storm conditions.

When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions. Drivers can check current road conditions on 511PA.