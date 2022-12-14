EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Ahead of icy and snowy conditions, coming into most of PA Wednesday night and Thursday, PennDOT is announcing road restrictions for drivers.

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 1:00 AM on Thursday, December 15, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Tier 1:

I-79 from PA Turnpike (I-76) to I-80;

I-80 from I-79 to Exit 173 (Lamar); and

I-70 from Maryland to PA Turnpike (I-76) in Fulton County.

Tier 2 :

: I-70 from I-79 to I-76

Tier 3:

PA Turnpike (I-76) from the New Stanton to Breezewood exits; and

I-99, entire length.

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 6:00 AM on Thursday, December 15, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Tier 1:

I-81 from the Maryland border to I-80;

I-83, entire length; and

I-283, entire length.

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 15, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Tier 1:

I-81 from I-380 to the New York border;

I-84, entire length;

I-380, entire length;

I-476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-78 to I-81 Clarks Summit Exit 56-131

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers, or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed are unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV:

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches; and

Motorcycles

On roadways with Tier 2 restrictions in place, tractors towing loaded tandem trailers are not permitted unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

Drivers can check current road conditions on 511PA.