PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be a lane restriction on South Road 11 in Plymouth Township.

The lane restriction will take place on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The restriction is required to account for some bridge repairs.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.