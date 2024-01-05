EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As snowy conditions come across most of Pennsylvania this weekend, PennDOT has various speed and car restrictions during the storm.

PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

However, salt does not resolve all risks, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form.

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 10:00 am. on Saturday, January 6, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Tier 1:

Interstate 99, entire length

I-81 from Maryland to I-78

I-83 entire length

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Tier 1:

PA Turnpike (I-76) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Carlisle (Exit 226)

The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 6, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Tier 1:

Pa Turnpike Northeastern Extension (I-476) Lehigh Valley (Exit 56) to Clarks Summit (Exit 130)

I-78 entire length

I-81 from I-78 to New York

I-80 from Exit 173 (Lamar) to New Jersey

I-84 entire length

I-180 entire length

I-380 entire length

Route 33 entire length

U.S. 22 from I-78 to New Jersey

The following vehicle restrictions are anticipated to go into place at 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 6, as conditions warrant and in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Tier 3

I-81 from I-80 to New York

I-84 entire length

I-380 entire length

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches

Motorcycles

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds, and be aware of changing weather conditions.

Drivers can check current road conditions on 511PA.