EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has put speed and travel restrictions in place due to inclement weather Friday.

The following roadways are currently under a speed restriction of 45 mph. Commercial vehicles are also restricted to the right lane during this time.

  • Interstate 80
  • Interstate 180
  • Interstate 380 in Monroe Lackawanna and Wayne counties.
  • Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike counties;
  • Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Susquehanna counties to the New York border;

Restrictions are at a Tier 1 level, which includes:

  • Tractors without trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
  • Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; 
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; 
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles. 

This article will be updated frequently as more restrictions are announced or removed.