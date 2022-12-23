EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has put speed and travel restrictions in place due to inclement weather Friday.

The following roadways are currently under a speed restriction of 45 mph. Commercial vehicles are also restricted to the right lane during this time.

Interstate 80

Interstate 180

Interstate 380 in Monroe Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike counties;

Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Susquehanna counties to the New York border;

Restrictions are at a Tier 1 level, which includes:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.

This article will be updated frequently as more restrictions are announced or removed.