EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has put speed and travel restrictions in place due to inclement weather Friday.
The following roadways are currently under a speed restriction of 45 mph. Commercial vehicles are also restricted to the right lane during this time.
- Interstate 80
- Interstate 180
- Interstate 380 in Monroe Lackawanna and Wayne counties.
- Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike counties;
- Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Susquehanna counties to the New York border;
Restrictions are at a Tier 1 level, which includes:
- Tractors without trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
- Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.
This article will be updated frequently as more restrictions are announced or removed.