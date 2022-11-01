EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 4, held an event for the media on Tuesday to wrap up the 2022 construction season.

PennDOT says they also wanted to take note of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s help in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

“The 2022 construction season included the infusion of additional federal transportation investments and continued management of an infrastructure system covering 4,000 miles of roads and 2,100 bridges across six counties. Our design, construction, and maintenance teams, along with many external partners, came together to find innovative solutions, executed most projects ahead of schedule, and kept the focus on safety for the traveling public and our employees at all times.” –PennDOT District 4 Executive, Richard N. Roman, P.E.

Below is a list, by county, which includes some of the largest multi-year projects that started prior to 2022.

Lackawanna County:

Interstate 84 (I-84) over the Lackawanna Railroad, Roaring Brook, and Route 435 in Dunmore Borough, Bridge Replacement and Interchange Reconfiguration Project. Construction will continue through 2026. $113 million;

I-84 in Roaring Brook Township, Resurfacing and Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Construction will continue through 2023. $18.9 million;

Route 6006 (Robert P. Casey Highway) in Various Municipalities, Concrete Pavement and Bridge Preservation Project. Construction will continue through 2024. $29.9 million;

Main Street (Local Project) in Dickson City Borough, Resurfacing and Signal Improvements Project. Construction will continue through 2023. $1.1 million;

Bridge rehabilitation on Route 107 over Tunkhannock Creek in Scott Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $944,000;

Traffic signal project on Route 3013 in the City of Scranton. Construction will continue through 2023. $1.1 million;

Resurfacing, bridge preservation, and cable median barrier project on I-81 from Dickson City to the Susquehanna County Line. Construction will continue through 2024. $36.5 million;

Bridge rehabilitation and superstructure replacement on Route 4005 over D&H Railroad in Benton Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $2.4 million;

Luzerne County:

Roadway extension on Route 424 in Hazle Township. Construction will continue through 2024. $17 million;

Paving and surface treatment on Routes 18, 1013, 1015, 1029, 25, 27, 28, 2020, 2035, and 3030 in various municipalities. Construction will continue through 2023. $6.5 million;

Resurfacing on Routes 11, 19, 92, and 309 in various municipalities. Construction will continue through 2023. $9.3 million;

Bridge preservation on I-81 in Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre Township, and the Borough of Ashely. Construction will continue through 2023. $7.3 million;

Intersection improvement project at Route 2015 and Route 2004 in Plains Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $716,000;

Route 2007 in the City of Wilkes-Barre, Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project. Construction will continue through 2023. $1.4 million;

Railroad Bridge preservation on Route 29 over Susquehanna River in Plymouth Borough. Construction will continue through 2023. $4.7 million;

Surface improvement on Routes 315, 424, 1029, 1035, 2024, 2040, 2042, 2045, 2049, and 3017 in various municipalities. Construction will continue through 2023. $8.3 million;

Bridge replacement on Route 2035 over I-81 in Pittston Township. Construction will continue through 2024. $5.5 million;

Concrete paving repair on I-80 and I-81 in various municipalities. Construction will be completed in 2023. $5.4 million;

Route 309 over Route 2022 in the City of Wilkes-Barre and Plains Township, Bridge Preservation Project. Construction will continue through 2023. $8.6 million;

Culvert replacement on Route 1012 over a Branch of Harvey’s Creek Project in Jackson Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $12 million;

Bridge replacement on Route 3014 over Nescopeck Creek in Nescopeck Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $2,7 million;

Pike County:

I-84 in Greene Township, Reconstruction and Bridge Replacement Project, Construction will continue through 2023. $103.8 million;

Bridge replacement on Route 390 in Green Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $1.9 million;

Route 590 in Lackawaxen Township, High Friction Surface Treatment Project. Construction will continue through 2023. $298,000;

Resurfacing on Route 1014 in Lackawaxen Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $1 million;

Bridge replacement on Route 2003 in Lehman Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $814,000;

Susquehanna County:

Roadway rehabilitation on various state routes in various municipalities. Construction will continue through 2023. $3.6 million;

Route 706 in Rush Township, Intersection Change, Bridge Removal, and Box Culvert Project. Construction will continue through 2023. $4.3 million;

Wayne County:

Bridge restoration on Route 191 in Sterling Township. Construction will continue through 2023. $1 million.

The district opened bids for 42 contracts valued at around $298 million. Of those contracts, 26 were for roadway work and 16 were for bridge work.

Drivers can always check conditions on major roadways at 511PA.