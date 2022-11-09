WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be lane restrictions on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) in Williamsport.

The restrictions will take place on Thursday, November 10 and Monday, November 14 to make room for a tree planting project. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Motorists should drive through these areas with caution and expect to slow down, change lanes, and delays in traffic.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.