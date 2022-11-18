DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be a lane restriction on Route 42 in Davidson Township next week.

The restriction is required to account for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash in the area.

The contractor will begin work on Route 42 in the southbound lane between Route 2001 (Beaver Lake Road) and Route 220 starting on Tuesday, November 22. Route 42 will have one lane open, with flagging.

The lane restriction will last from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. while the roadwork takes place.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.