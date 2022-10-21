LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound starting Monday.

The restriction will take place from Monday, October 24 to Friday, November 4 between Exits 151A and 151B (Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg).

The lane restriction will start at 8:00 p.m. and last until 6:00 a.m. until November 4, for crews to perform studies on boring holes into the ground. The work will be weather dependent.

For up-to-date information on road conditions, visit 511PA.