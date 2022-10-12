MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Granger’s Road on Route 1020 will reopen on Wednesday.

Granger’s Road closed down in early September between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 south to allow for the construction of a new deceleration lane for right turns.

PennDOT says the contractors have completed the work on time and are planning on reopening Granger’s Road by the end of the business day on Wednesday.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.