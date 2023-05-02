POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced on Tuesday that crews will begin work in the coming week on Route 11 in Northumberland County.

Beginning Monday, May 8, crews will start paving Route 11 in Point Township from Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between the Montour County line and Snyder Road.

The base repairs will be performed by contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker for the $524,411 project.

Additional repairs include paving of the roadway, line painting, and sign upgrades. Drivers can expect single-lane conditions while crews work.

The project is anticipated to be completed by June 2023 if the weather permits.

Drivers can check for current road conditions online at 511PA.com.