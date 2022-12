LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday afternoon, a ramp closure on Interstate 81 southbound is now back open.

PennDOT says that the ramp closure at exit 151A (Stroudsburg) was closed due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer.

Officials say the scene has been cleared and the ramp is back open for use.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.