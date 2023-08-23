DERRY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday a pipe replacement project beginning next week in Montour County.

According to PennDOT, a pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 2014 (Century Road) in Derry Township, Montour County.

Officials say the project will begin on Wednesday, August 30, and last through Friday, September 8, during which, Century Road will be closed between Route 254 and Route 642, while crews perform pipe replacements.

A detour using Route 254, Route 44, and Route 642, will be in place while work is being done, during daylight hours. Local traffic will have access to their homes and school buses will have access in the morning and afternoon.

Drivers can check major roadway conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.