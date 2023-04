LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced on Sunday upcoming overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 81 Southbound.

Beginning at Exit 168 in Wilkes-Barre to Exit 164 in Nanticoke, lane restrictions will be in place on I-81 South for crews to perform deck repairs.

Work will begin from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday.

Drivers can check for current road conditions online on 511PA.com.