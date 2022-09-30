JESSUP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be a road closure on State Road 3029 starting Monday.

PennDOT says the project is happening approximately one mile north of State Route 706 in Fairdale.

PennDOT recommends the following detour:

Head southeast on North Road toward Forest Lake Road 4.6 miles.

Turn right onto PA-167 South for 2.3 miles.

Continue straight onto PA-706/West Wyalusing Street for 4.9 miles.

The road closure is to account for the installation of a replacement for a box culvert. The construction is expected to be completed sometime in the Fall of 2022.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.