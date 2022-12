LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced an upcoming lane restriction on Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County to account for bridge deck repairs.

The restriction will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The restriction will span from Exit 20 (Daleville) to Exit 13 (Gouldsboro).

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.