LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE) — PennDOT announced that there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound between Exit 182 (Davis Street/Montage Mountain) and Exit 178 (Avoca).

PennDOT says that the restriction will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

According to PennDOT, the lane restriction is required to account for bridge deck patching.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.