LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday there are scheduled lane restrictions on Interstate 81 (I-81) later this week.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions on I-81 northbound and southbound from Exit 155 (Dorrance) to Exit 159 (Nuangola) in Luzerne County for bridge inspections.

Officials say the inspections will take place Wednesday and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PennDOT urges drivers when encountering a work zone, to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, and avoid all distractions.

Travelers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.