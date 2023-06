LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced a lane restriction on Interstate 80 that will affect those traveling in Luzerne County.

The restriction starts at the I-80/81 interchange and lasts until mile marker 258 in Butler Township.

PennDOT says that the repairs are to account for bridge repairs on Route 3101 Bridge over Interstate 80.

PennDOT estimates that the lanes will reopen on Friday at around 1:00 p.m.

For more information on road conditions, visit 511PA.